JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Several children were on a school bus when it was involved in a crash Monday morning in James City County, officials confirmed.

No one on the school bus reported injuries, but the driver of the other vehicle sought medical attention as a precaution, police said.

The accident happened just before 9 a.m. in the 8900 block of Pocahontas Trail.

There is no word at this time what caused the crash or if the driver of either vehicle will face charges.