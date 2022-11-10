JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported following an accidental stove fire at the Historic Powhatan Resort in James City County Wednesday.

According to the James City County Fire Department, crews responded to the fire around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday at a two-story timeshare building at the resort.

When they arrived at the scene, crews found heavy smoke coming from the first floor. Everyone was safely out of the building before crews arrived.

Officials ruled the fire as accidental and say it started on a stove.