JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say there were no injuries reported following a mobile home fire in James City County early Thursday morning.

According to county officials, crews were sent to the scene of the fire just before 5 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of News Road. A motorist saw the fire and called emergency personnel.

When they got to the scene, crews reported the abandoned mobile home was a total loss before they arrived. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials say the fire was not at an intersection and no commercial buildings were involved in the fire.