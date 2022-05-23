JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman died after a crash over the weekend in James City County.

The James City County Police Department says it happened around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Greensprings Road and The Maine.

Police say a 2018 Hyundai was heading east on The Maine when it crossed in front of the Volvo, which was heading north on Greensprings Road.

The passenger of the Hyundai, Sharon Russell, 59, was taken to Williamsburg Regional Hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the Hyundai and a rear passenger of the Volvo were taken to Riverside Regional with non life-threatening injuries. Another rear passenger of the Volvo was taken to Williamsburg Regional with non life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.