JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Nov. 17, contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation, or VDOT, opened the new bridge on Route 601 over Diascund Creek.

The bridge was replaced with a wider one-lane bridge for individuals traveling to and from Hicks Island in James City County.

The project began in late 2022. The project still needs to finish the removal of the temporary trestle bridge used for traffic during construction and placement of final roadway paving, anticipated to be completed in early 2024.