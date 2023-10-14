JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police Department is looking for a missing 61-year-old.

Christopher Lanier was last seen at VCU Dental in Richmond around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, police said. He is considered missing and endangered due to medical health concerns. He’s described as a white male, 6’2″ tall, 195 lbs. with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Courtesy: VCU Dental surveillance camera

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a navy blue windbreaker jacket, a tan collared shirt, light blue jeans and white tennis shoes, police said.

Lanier was dropped off at VCU Dental by family around 8:30 a.m. and left unexpectedly before they could pick him up. Family reported Lanier missing on Oct. 14, and a welfare check at his home confirmed he wasn’t there, police said. Police believe Lanier left the Dental premises In Richmond on foot and did not have access to any communication devices.

He is believed to walk with an impaired gait and slightly hunches over, police said.

Anyone with information can contact 911 or dispatch at 757-566-0112.