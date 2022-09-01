JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A 44-year-old man was sent to the hospital following a shooting Tuesday night in James City County.

According to police, officers responded to a report of gunshots around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Lafayette Boulevard. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a 44-year-old man was shot in the shoulder.

He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover.