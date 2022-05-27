WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A James City County man will spend more than 20 years behind bars after being charged with second-degree murder after a fatal double shooting last year in James City County.

Court documents show that Naieveo Alidro Hairston was found guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and assault after an August 2021 fatal double shooting.

That incident left 22-year-old Diamant’e Malik Brown dead and sent another 22-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting happened on August 19 at the intersection of Alesa Drive and Carriage Road. 22-year-old Diamant’e Malik Brown, of York County, was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Hairston was later taken into custody after a barricade situation at a motel along Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

On Friday, he was sentenced to a combined nearly 50 years behind bars. However, 20 of those were suspended.

Following his time behind bars, he faces supervised probation for 99 years.