WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A James City County man will spend more than 20 years behind bars after being charged with second-degree murder after a fatal double shooting last year in James City County.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

Court documents show that Naieveo Alidro Hairston was found guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and assault after an August 2021 fatal double shooting.

That incident left 22-year-old Diamant’e Malik Brown dead and sent another 22-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the shooting happened on August 19 at the intersection of Alesa Drive and Carriage Road. 22-year-old Diamant’e Malik Brown, of York County, was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Hairston was later taken into custody after a barricade situation at a motel along Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

On Friday, he was sentenced to a combined nearly 50 years behind bars. However, 20 of those were suspended.

Following his time behind bars, he faces supervised probation for 99 years.