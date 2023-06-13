JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a 2020 murder of a man in a James City County motel.

Online court documents show that Michael Dean Slye was sentenced to 30 years for first-degree murder and three years with three years suspended for the use of a firearm. This leaves Slye with 30 years to serve behind bars.

Police say the 45-year-old Terrence Orlando Pressey’s body was found around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 30, 2020, next to the parking lot of Motel Zuma, located at 6493 Richmond Rd. in Lightfoot.

The investigation revealed that Pressey and Slye, who was an employee at the motel, got into a verbal argument the night before Pressey’s death.

Slye was arrested on September 3, 2020, and was charged with second-degree murder.