JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 30-year-old man is in custody after impersonating a James City County police officer.

Police say Cory Hardin now faces charges of abduction/kidnapping and impersonation of a police officer.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, JCC police responded to a call for service from a concerned person. The person claimed to be an off-duty police officer and said he had detained two juveniles for suspicious activity in the Fenwick Hills neighborhood.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned Hardin had detained the youth while posing as a law enforcement officer, police say.

According to police, Hardin used a Dodge Charger that resembled a police vehicle. The responding officer promptly released the children to their parents but was unaware, at the time, that Hardin claimed to be an off-duty police officer and had presented himself to the parents of the children as a JCC police officer.

When officer became aware of the impersonation claims they launched an investigation. After investigating, police charged Hardin with with unlawfully detaining individuals while impersonating a law enforcement officer and secured warrants for his arrest, police say.

On Saturday Oct. 14 around 9:30 p.m., officers executed the arrest warrants and took Hardin into custody at his home on the 3400 block of Colony Mill Road. Police also seized the vehicle as evidence. Hardin was taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Police say this is still an active investigation.

