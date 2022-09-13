JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was fatally shot in James City County early Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Chickahominy Road around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday regarding a gunshot victim.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man, later identified as 38-year-old Alfred Lamont Johnson, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including suspect information.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.