Man dies in crash Sunday on Richmond Road in Toano

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 40-year-old James City County man died Sunday night after crashing his SUV on Richmond Road in the Toano area.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. in the 9100 block of Richmond Road, near Camp Road.

The preliminary investigation by authorities found Robert Charles Barnhardt was driving east on Richmond Road in his Infiniti SUV when he drove off the road at a curve and struck trees in the median.

He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is still underway, but police said alcohol is believed to have been a factor.