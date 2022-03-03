Man arrested after stealing lottery tickets in James City County also facing charges in other cities

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is in custody after stealing several lottery tickets from a gas station in James City County.

According to police, a man stole several lottery tickets Tuesday evening from a gas station on Monticello Avenue in James City County. When police arrived on the scene, they were given a description of the man who was later found at a nearby Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

When approached, he gave the police a false name and date of birth.

Once police confirmed he was the one who stole the tickets, he was taken into custody and transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. It was there he was identified as Haywood Lathaniel Jenkins Jr.

Jenkins was charged with shoplifting less than $1,000 and giving false information to law enforcement officers.

Officers say he also faces charges in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Norfolk. He was wanted for felony larceny of lottery tickets, felony vandalism and probation violation in Norfolk.