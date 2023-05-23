JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – James City County has announced its new permanent police chief.

JCC Administrator Scott Stevens sent an email to JCCPD officers Tuesday afternoon stating that he has selected Lynchburg Police Department’s Deputy Chief, Mark Jamison, and the next permanent police chief.

Jamison joined the Lynchburg Police Department in January 1997 and made his way up the ranks to Deputy Chief of the Field Operations Bureau. Jamison serves on the Crime Prevention Committee for the International Associations of Chiefs of Police, as well as the Training Committee for the Virginia Associations of Chiefs of Police.

Lynchburg Police Department’s Deputy Chief, Mark Jamison

Stevens continued by saying he’s very optimistic that Jamison will bring fresh ideas to the department.

Stevens also took the time in the email to thank JCCPD Interim Police Chief Anthony G. “Tony” Dallman, who has served in this role for the last six months.

Interim Chief Dallman was appointed after the city announced in November that former police chief Eric Peterson would be retiring. Peterson worked in public service for 28 years. He served as JCC police chief for a little more than a year.

As 10 On Your Side has reported, three outside consultants were hired to look into claims of a ‘toxic’ and ‘hostile’ work environment within JCCPD. The consultants interviewed 77 members of the police department between Aug. 29 and Sept. 7, 2022. This was followed by another report in Oct. 2022 by the Virginia Association of Police Chiefs.

These reports were uncovered while 10 On Your Side was investigating an incident where a James City County police sergeant was shot by a fellow officer. The reports were conducted after multiple officers from the department had complained about “bullying”. Those officers also said they feared retaliation from superior officers in the department.

In response to the reports, Assistant County Administrator Bradley Rinehimer said they take allegations and complaints seriously and that the department “contracted with an outside organization to speak with all Police Department employees about the climate and morale in the department.” Rinehimer said several actions were taken, including salary increases. He added, “We are confident that we have resolved many of the issues raised and are continuing to work to resolve any outstanding issues.

Stevens said Jamison will begin his new role as JCCPD chief on July 1. A swearing in and pinning ceremony for Chief Jamison will be announced soon.