JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Little Creek Reservoir Park boat launch in James City County is currently closed until further notice.

City officials made the announcement Thursday saying low water levels have impacted the launching of all watercraft vessels including boats, kayaks and canoes.

Facilities are expected to open once water levels have risen to a safe and feasible level. The Park store is also closed as the hub of watercraft rentals. Pier fishing is permitted with caution of the low water level.

Little Creek Reservoir is a major water storage facility for the peninsula. No reopening period has been estimated.