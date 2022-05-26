JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who is missing and could be endangered.

Lily Wrae Hubbard was last seen Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. at her grandmother’s home in the 700 block of Arlington Island Road in James City County, James City County police said Thursday.

Hubbard left her home in a vehicle, which was located in Richmond on Thursday.

Hubbard was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, hooded sweatshirt and tan and gray joggers. She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and long brown hair. Hubbard has a wine-colored birthmark on her right cheek.

While Hubbard is reported as a runaway, police said she is considered endangered because she may be in need of assistance.

Virginia State Police also issued missing and endangered alert for Hubbard.

She is believed to be in the Richmond area, but no longer in a vehicle, state police said.

Police do not believe Hubbard is a danger to the public.

James City County police said they’re still actively investigating the case and aren’t able to release additional information.

Anyone who has information or who sees Hubbard should contact James City County police at 757-566-0112.