JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County police are looking for information after a golf cart was stolen from a garage sometime March 31 or April 1.

Police said the Club Car gas-powered golf cart was taken between the hours of 3 p.m. March 31 and 8:25 a.m. April 1 from a garage in the 8800 block of Merry Oaks Lane in Toano.

The golf cart is worth about $5,000.

Those with information on the theft should contact Investigator Leslie Sten at 757-603-6044 or Leslie.sten@jamescitycountyva.gov or the Crime Line.