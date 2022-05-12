JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County police are looking for information after a golf cart was stolen from a garage sometime March 31 or April 1.
Police said the Club Car gas-powered golf cart was taken between the hours of 3 p.m. March 31 and 8:25 a.m. April 1 from a garage in the 8800 block of Merry Oaks Lane in Toano.
The golf cart is worth about $5,000.
Those with information on the theft should contact Investigator Leslie Sten at 757-603-6044 or Leslie.sten@jamescitycountyva.gov or the Crime Line.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.