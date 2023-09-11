JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County police are asking for the public’s assistance with finding a missing Hampton man they consider to be in danger.

Police say Trevor Gruchow, 52, was reported missing at Busch Gardens Sunday around 9:30 p.m.

The 52-year-old man was last seen in the area of Busch Gardens England parking lot and is believed to have not left the area by vehicle. He does not have access to any communication devices, police say.

Gruchow is 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has short black/gray hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance he was wearing green camouflage athletic shorts, a maroon “Vans” T-shirt, green checkered shoes and a braided bracelet on his left ankle. Additionally, he has a Polynesian tribal tattoo on his right calf.

Anyone with information about Mr. Gruchow’s whereabouts should contact 911 or dispatch immediately at 757-566-0112.