JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are searching for a suspect they say was involved in a hit-and-run road rage incident.

On Monday, Dec. 4 just before 7 a.m., police and fire crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on the 4100 block of Rochambeau Drive.

Police say the suspect, driving a gray Nissan, engaged in aggressive behavior, intentionally rammed into a another vehicle on I-64 multiple times.

According to police, when the victim exited I-64 onto Croaker Road the suspect followed and continued to crash into the victim’s vehicle until it overturned.

After driving into a ditch, the suspect abandoned their vehicle and took off on foot toward the Croaker Road Park and Ride, police say.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The suspect, who police are still searching for, was wearing a red flannel shirt, khaki pants and a brown hat.

Initial search efforts by JCCPD, including drone deployment by the Tactical Field Force, and the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, concluded at approximately 10 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at p3tips.com.