JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County police are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect in connection with an armed robbery.

Courtesy of James City County Police Courtesy of James City County Police Courtesy of James City County Police

Police say the armed suspect robbed the Papa Johns Pizza at Old Towne Road on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Det. English at 757-603-6033. You can also report tips anonymously through Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at p3tips.com.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.