JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – James City County Police are looking for a man who has been missing since Thursday morning.

Antwan Lee Carmichael, 46, has been missing since 9:10 a.m. He is 5-foot-8, 135 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearin ga bright orange cap, a beige jacket, navy blue pants and black sneakers. Police said Carmichael has schizophrenia.

Anyone who knows Carmichael’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or dispatch at 757-566-0112.