JCC police investigate incidents of theft from unlocked vehicles

Unknown suspects caught by surveillance footage at a location where they used stolen credit cards (James City County Police)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins earlier this month.

During the overnight hours of Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, multiple unlocked vehicles in The Pointe of Jamestown neighborhood were entered by unknown people.

Residents reported several items were stolen such as sports equipment, electronics and a wallet containing cash, credit cards, an ID and social security card.

Around 5 a.m. Oct. 12, witnesses saw two suspicious males wearing all black with hoods and masks walking in the neighborhood.

Credit cards stolen during these incidents were used in Hampton between 6 and 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. Surveillance footage shows the individuals who used the stolen credit cards.

Police ask that anyone able to identify any of the males or saw anything suspicious in the neighborhood during this time should contact Investigator Swanson at 757-259-5165 or kathy.swanson@jamescitycountyva.gov.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.