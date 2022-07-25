JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The James City County Police Department is hosting a Recruiting Fair in August.

Details:

When: August 20, 2022

8 a.m. – noon

Where: Law Enforcement Center

4600 Opportunity Way

There will be a light breakfast and refreshments as well as lunch provided. Those who register for the event can also get a guided bus tour of James City County and see presentations by the department’s specialty units, such as SWAT and Marine Patrol.

For more information or to register for the recruiting fair, please call MPO Andre McLaughlin at 757-253-1800 or by email andre.mclaughlin@jamescitycountyva.gov.