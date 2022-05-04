JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County police are asking for help identifying a female they believe robbed an Exxon store April 27.

Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Exxon, 4625 Monticello Avenue, around 5:20 p.m. April 27.

A female came into the store, purchased a pack of Marlboro Menthol 72 cigarettes, then demanded all the money from the cash register.

She arrived and left the business in the back seat of a champagne or silver GMC Yukon. The vehicle was last seen crossing Monticello Avenue onto News Road.

Click here to watch surveillance video from the incident.

Those able to identify the female should contact JCCPD Investigator Logan English at 757-592-6518 or logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov, or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.