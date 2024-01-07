JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A James City County police officer discharged their firearm while responding to a domestic dispute incident.

On Saturday just before 7 p.m., officers were called to the 5200 block of Pierside Reach in the Lake Powell subdivision for a domestic dispute call.

Police say the suspect was brandishing and threatening the caller with a shotgun to keep them from leaving the home.

By the time police arrived, the suspect and the caller had made their way outside. At approximately 7:03 p.m. the two responding officers took cover as the suspect moved through the front yard.

According to police, the first officer issued verbal commands for the suspect to drop the gun while the second officer safely took the caller out of harms way.

The suspect advanced toward the officers with the shotgun drawn, and the first officer discharged their department-issued firearm, the suspect dropped the shotgun, and officers were able to detain him. No one was injured as a result of the officer firing their weapon, police say.

The suspect has been identified as 83-year-old Paul Baker of James City County. Baker was evaluated at the scene by medics and was then taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Baker was charged with two counts of assault and battery of a family/household member, assault and battery against a law enforcement officer, brandishing a firearm, and reckless handling of a firearm. He is being held without bond and may face additional charges at a later date.

The investigation into this incident has been transferred to the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at the request of Chief Mark Jamison. The domestic incident investigation remains within JCCPD jurisdiction. The involved officer has been placed in a non-enforcement, modified assignment by the Chief of Police until the investigation is complete.