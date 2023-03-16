JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Do you know what to do in an emergency? If not, the James City County and Williamsburg Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) will start offering training to help keep you safe!

Starting Apr. 6, James City County will begin offering courses to learn exactly what to do when faced with a major emergency, and fire and law enforcement are not able to arrive quickly enough.

The CERT course will be available to all residents of James City County and Williamsburg ages 18 years and older for no charge. The first training begins Thursday, April 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will conclude on April 29 with a simulated disaster exercise. The course will take 30 hours to complete.

CERT is a national program designed to educate residents about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact their area, and train them in basic disaster response skills.

If you’re interested in signing up or need more information, visit the website or call 757-564-2142.

Class size is limited, so make sure to reserve your place now.