JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The new James City County Chief of Police, Mark Jamison, has been formally sworn into his position.

Jamison brings an extensive background spanning 26 years in law enforcement into his role, as he previously served as Deputy Chief of the Field Operations Bureau for the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police Chief Mark Jamison swearing-in ceremony. June 30, 2023. (Photo courtesy: JCC PD)

During his time with Lynchburg Police, he also served in Patrol, Vice/Narcotics, Criminal Investigations, Professional Standards, and has been a Crisis Negotiations Team Commander.

Originally from Maine, the city’s new Chief of Police got his Bachelor’s from Liberty University and Masters from Longwood.

