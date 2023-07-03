JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The new James City County Chief of Police, Mark Jamison, has been formally sworn into his position.
Jamison brings an extensive background spanning 26 years in law enforcement into his role, as he previously served as Deputy Chief of the Field Operations Bureau for the Lynchburg Police Department.
During his time with Lynchburg Police, he also served in Patrol, Vice/Narcotics, Criminal Investigations, Professional Standards, and has been a Crisis Negotiations Team Commander.
Originally from Maine, the city’s new Chief of Police got his Bachelor’s from Liberty University and Masters from Longwood.
He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Administrative Officers Management Program.
Though he isn’t a native Virginian, Jamison stated during his June 30 ceremony that the area has become home for him and his family.
During the formal ceremony, Chief Jamison expressed his pride in being part of the organization and community.
Jamison extended his gratitude to his family, fellow members of enforcement, county leaders, and the citizens of James City County for their support.
Chief Jamison’s Badge Pinning Ceremony is posted online, on the James City County’s YouTube Page.