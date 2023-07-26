JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Board of Supervisors for James City County voted on Tuesday to preemptively terminate the contract for joint school system operations between the county and the City of Williamsburg.

The decision will go into effect for the 2025-2026 school year, to ensure the county has time to prepare for the split, county officials said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The move comes over a month after Williamsburg’s city council passed a resolution authorizing an investigation into the feasibility of a school operations split. They said the study is the first step to “consider alternatives to the traditional K-12 educational model for improved pathways to higher education and certificate programs through coordination with local institutions,” as it states in the city’s 2023-2024 Goals, Initiatives and Outcomes document that was adopted last November.”

Currently, the two independent government entities share a school system. The county has about 10,000 students and 13 schools, while Williamsburg has 1,000 students across three schools: Matthew Whaley Elementary, James Blair Middle and Berkeley Middle schools. The split would require the county to get additional classroom space.

The county says that depending on the city’s feasibility study, it could have been left with only 13 months to plan for potentially displaced students and administrative logistics.

The county though says the board is still willing to negotiate a new contract if both entities think it’s in the best interest of students to stay under the joint system. All teachers and staff currently employed are expected to keep their jobs despite any possible changes, the county added.