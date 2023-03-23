JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The James City County Police Department are warning residents of fraudulent letters claiming that they owe tax money.

According to the JCC Police, residents have reported receiving letters claiming to be from The Federal Tax Authorities. The letters claim that the recipient has failed to pay their property tax, and if they do not do so by a certain date, then their property will be seized and their bank account will be garnished.

Local JCC residents have reported fraudulent delinquent tax letters being sent to them. If you receive a suspicious letter, please contact the JCC Treasurers' office at 757-253-6705. If you believe the letter to be fraudulent, please contact JCC police at 757-253-1800. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/OxHSBrbX1o — James City County Police (@jccpolice) March 23, 2023

Residents were quick to realize that the letters were fraudulent, and now the JCC Police are reminding people to stay aware.

If someone receives a suspicious letter, they are advised to contact the JCC Treasurer’s office at 757-253-6705. If the letter is believed to be fraudulent, be sure to contact the police department at 757-253-1800.