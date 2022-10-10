JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are bringing back their “Stuff the Cruiser” food drive.

The annual food drive is set for Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 4670 Casey Boulevard in Williamsburg.

“We are proud to do our part in mitigating food insecurity this holiday season,” said JCC Police in a social media post Monday.

Suggested items for the food drive include stuffings, potatoes, cornbread, canned vegetables, rolls, and more.

Donations will benefit the Williamsburg House of Mercy, Grove Christian Outreach, and Chickahominy Baptist Church.