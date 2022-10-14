JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Nov. 12 the James City County Police will be hosting their annual “Stuff the Cruiser” food drive. The drive, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 pm., will be held at the Walmart Neighborhood Marker on 4670 Casey Blvd.

Donations from the drive will benefit Williamsburg House of Mercy, Grove Christian Outreach, and Chickahominy Baptist Church. Suggested donation items include:

Stuffing

Potatoes

Cornbread

Canned Vegetables

Gravy

Rolls

Pie Crust

Marshmallows

Disposable Pans

Canned Pie Filling

“We are proud to do our part in mitigating food insecurity this holiday season, so please join us and kindly donate non-perishable foods and other meal items,” the department said on their Facebook.

They are also hosting “Halloween with Heroes”, where children can trick-or-treat with local responders, on Oct. 26.