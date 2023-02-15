JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The James City County Police Department’s Tactical Field Force (TFF) is conducting a training exercise Wednesday.

The exercise will take place in Freedom Park on Centerville Road from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. During the exercise, residents might see an increased presence of law enforcement in the area, as well as unmanned drones.

According to the James City County Police Department, this exercise is crucial to the department’s commitment to providing the best training and preparation for first responders.