JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The James City County Police Department will be holding free gun safety courses that will be open to the public.

These one-session classes will go over the fundamental topics, which will include gun safety, handling, storage, and laws related to carrying a concealed handgun in the Commonwealth. The classes will not include hands-on training and personal firearms should be left at home.

Below at the following classes offered:

Mar. 4, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mar. 25, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Apr. 4, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Apr. 29, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The classes are open to all ages and those interested can register online.