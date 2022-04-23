JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the James City County Parks & Recreation are asking residents for feedback regarding the plans for a community park in the Grove community.



The proposed site for the Grove Community Park is currently wooded with no existing development located directly on Route 60 at the west end of Grove.

In 2017, the Grove Neighborhood Advisory Committee was created to assist with future neighborhood outreach programs. The Committee’s first initiative was to develop and distribute a survey to gauge residents’ needs for programs and facilities.



The members say they are seeking input from the Grove community and interested citizens about the park’s proposed features including a leisure pool with spray features, restroom with picnic shelter, playground, paved multiuse trail and parking.

Check out the committee’s planning documents are here and printed copies are available at the Abram Frink Jr. Community Center, 8901 Pocahontas Trail, Monday-Friday, 4-8 p.m.



Those seeking to add their input on this project have until Thursday, May 12.



You can write, call or email the committee with comments or questions:



James City County Parks & Recreation

5320 Palmer Lane, Suite 2A

Williamsburg, VA 23188

Phone: 757-259-5410

Email: parksrec@jamescitycountyva.gov