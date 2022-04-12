JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Parks and Recreation is hosting several hiring events this month to fill in multiple open positions.

Officials are inviting interested residents for the scheduled pop-in hiring events which will be held at the Parks and Rec Services office located at 5340 Palmer Lane.

The dates for the hiring events are below:

Thursday, April 14, 5-7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Some of the open positions include assistant recreation supervisors, recreation leaders, therapeutic recreation leaders and instructors.

Employment with Park & Recreation includes free membership to the James City County Recreation Center, flexible work hours, and more.

For more information on available positions or to apply online, visit CLICK HERE.