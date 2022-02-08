James City County man sentenced in wife’s fatal 2019 shooting following domestic dispute

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been given consecutive sentences in the fatal 2019 shooting of his wife in James City County.

On Monday, Robert Lee Coates was sentenced to 50 years with 25 years suspended for first-degree murder. He was also sentenced to 3 years for use of a firearm in commission of a felony. In addition, Coates received 10 years probation for each charge with indefinite supervision.

The charges stem from a 2019 shooting that left his 72-year-old wife dead following a domestic dispute between the two.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of Sandy Bay Road in May of 2019. When officers arrived, they found the victim who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medics before they could transport her, according to police.