JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — County officials in James City County are seeking the community’s input regarding the Powhatan Creek Watershed Management Plan.

The county is set to host a public meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, from 6-8 p.m. at the James City County Recreation Center (Rooms B & C), located at 5301 Longhill Road.

The event will be the first public meeting of the plan development process. The agenda includes:

An overview of the planning process,

A review of the progress since the last plan,

Discussion on the potential actions to improve the watershed, and

An opportunity for community members to weigh in on areas of concern.

For more information on the plan, CLICK HERE.