JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — County officials in James City County are seeking the community’s input regarding the Powhatan Creek Watershed Management Plan.
The county is set to host a public meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, from 6-8 p.m. at the James City County Recreation Center (Rooms B & C), located at 5301 Longhill Road.
The event will be the first public meeting of the plan development process. The agenda includes:
- An overview of the planning process,
- A review of the progress since the last plan,
- Discussion on the potential actions to improve the watershed, and
- An opportunity for community members to weigh in on areas of concern.
For more information on the plan, CLICK HERE.
Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.