JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The James City County Fire Department responded to a house fire on Wednesday morning.

According to fire crews, at 9:04 a.m., they received a call about a house fire in the 130 block of Cooley Road. Units arrived at 9:07 a.m. to find smoke coming from all sides of the home.

JCC house fire (Courtesy: JCC Fire Department)

Units say that the fire was quickly extinguished, and that the cause remains under investigation.

Williamsburg Fire Department was also on the scene to assist.

No injuries were reported.