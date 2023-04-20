JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A James City County family wants answers about a deadly hit-and-run that happened late Saturday night on Fenton Mill Road as 64-year-old Andrew Davis was walking his dog.

Someone drove by, hit Davis and kept going. Family members are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Davis worked the night shift at 7-Eleven for more than 20 years. He was leaving the store on Croaker Road on Saturday with his new dog when he was struck and killed by a car.

“From what I was told he was showing the dog off to a few of the employees,” said Davis’ son Gary. “Him and animals always got along really good.”

Those employees were the last ones to see Gary Davis’ father alive. Andrew Davis was nearly home and a mile from the store when the crash happened. Witnesses called for help and Davis’ six month old Pitbull ran off into the woods spooked by the sirens.

“It was a shock to me. A shock to everyone,” Gary Davis told 10 On Your Side. “My dad was a loving man, a caring man. A lot of people in the community liked him.”

Andrew Davis was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the National Guard.

“He was a hardworking man and father,” said Davis’ ex-wife Aletha Davis.

The 64-year-old veteran was a father to seven children, 11-year-old Genita the youngest.

“I know he still loves me and I love him much too,” Genita said.

Gary Davis said he has fond memories of the 7-Eleven store where his father worked.

“I remember being a kid and we were sitting in the back room as he worked. Danced around a little bit as he worked,” Gary Davis recalled.

As the Davis family grapples with their loss, they ask the person responsible for leaving their father to die on the side of the road to turn themselves in.

“He didn’t deserve this,” Gary Davis said. “He was always someone to light up a room. Any room he was in.”

Friends and family are hosting a candlelight vigil for Andrew Davis at 6 p.m. Friday, April 21 at the Liberty Live Church on Croaker Road next door to the 7-Eleven where Davis worked.