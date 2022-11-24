JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police Chief Eric Peterson is retiring after 28 years of public service.

County Administrator Scott Evans announced Peterson’s retirement Wednesday, thanking him for his service. Peterson’s short term as police chief began in May of last year. Peterson has served in all aspects of the department including his most recent position as the Division Commander of the Police Department’s Support Services Division.

“I have enjoyed working with him and appreciate his enthusiasm for serving others,” said Stevens.

Assistant Police Chief Anthony G. “Tony” Dallman will serve as interim police chief, effective immediately. Dallman has worked for the James City County Police Department since 1995. He started his career in the Uniform Division and after five years as a patrol officer, he was promoted to sergeant, then lieutenant in 2001.

He was promoted to major in April 2014 and assistant police chief in June 2022. Dallman has served in a variety of roles in the Police Department including patrol officer, radar instructor, taser instructor, field training officer, internal affairs investigator and crisis negotiator

The County is currently working with a consultant to conduct the hiring process for a permanent police chief.