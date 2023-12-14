WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — In a split, 3-2 vote, James City County’s Board of Supervisors approved funding for a new sports center that leaders hope will bring more people to the Historic Triangle.

Supervisors agreed to help fund operating costs for the $80 million, 200,000-square-foot facility that’s being planned for the Colonial Williamsburg Visitors Center. That would be no more than $1.6 million per year.

The center is a partnership between James City County, York County and Williamsburg and has the goal to attract travel sports tournaments and increase hotel stays and raise attendance at the region’s attractions. The trio would also form the Historic Triangle Recreational Facilities Authority to oversee the new sports center.

The center would have space for 12 basketball courts, which can also be converted to 24 volleyball courts and 36 pickleball courts, a conversion for a turf-field system, a rock wall and ninja gym equipment.

Leaders admit it will likely need to be subsidized every year, as it has been stated up front that it will likely operate at a $300,000 to $400,000 annual loss. According to predictions, the center could generate 42,000 annual room nights at hotels, with $1.3 million in additional tax revenue split between the three governments.

“The benefits to the tourism industry far outweigh the benefits to the taxpayer,” said James City County supervisor Jim Icenhour, “and I think that it’s probably not an adequate return on their investment.”

However, vice chairwoman Ruth Larson said the region needs the sports center.

“Our restaurant tours can’t make it without attracting new people and visitors,” Larson said. “So I would just ask that we consider some things like that, and that we do owe those that have once again invested in our economy, that we now invest in theirs by doing something with this.”

Williamsburg’s City Council is set to take up a resolution on the proposal Thursday.

Once all three Historic Triangle governments approve the financing agreement, it’s estimated that the sports center could open sometime in 2026.