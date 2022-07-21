JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A former Newport News Fire Department lieutenant has been arrested and charged with the attempted rape of a child in James City County.

42-year-old Christopher Scott Jones was arrested on July 15 and has been charged with one count of attempted rape of a child under the age of 13.

According to officials, this arrest comes after police received a report of Jones having online conversations since March 2022 with what he believed to be an 11-year-old female.

Jones worked with the Newport News Fire Department from January 12, 2005 to July 17, 2022. He is currently being held without bond.

