Firefighters work a large brush fire on Sept. 13 at The Farm in Croaker (Courtesy of James City County Fire Department)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters from several local departments battled a large brush fire on Wednesday at “The Farm” in the Croaker area of James City County.

The James City County Fire Department responded around 8:13 a.m. after a football field-sized area of cut trees, logs and debris caught fire.

They say tanker trucks had to be use because no fire hydrants were accessible from the location, with trucks from James City County, York County, New Kent County and Abingdon Fire Departments shuttling water to the site.

Firefighters work a large brush fire on Sept. 13 at The Farm in Croaker (Courtesy of James City County Fire Department) Firefighters work a large brush fire on Sept. 13 at The Farm in Croaker (Courtesy of James City County Fire Department) Firefighters work a large brush fire on Sept. 13 at The Farm in Croaker (Courtesy of James City County Fire Department) Catherine Grossman shared this photo she took of a brush fire on Croaker Rd. in James City County Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Catherine Grossman shared this photo she took of a brush fire on Croaker Rd. in James City County Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

They said at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday that the fire was contained but units stayed on scene to prevent further spread.

One civilian was taken to the hospital for medical care, but no firefighters reported injuries. An excavator on the property at the time was marked as a total loss, firefighters added.

The cause hasn’t been released at this time.