JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters from several local departments battled a large brush fire on Wednesday at “The Farm” in the Croaker area of James City County.
The James City County Fire Department responded around 8:13 a.m. after a football field-sized area of cut trees, logs and debris caught fire.
They say tanker trucks had to be use because no fire hydrants were accessible from the location, with trucks from James City County, York County, New Kent County and Abingdon Fire Departments shuttling water to the site.
They said at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday that the fire was contained but units stayed on scene to prevent further spread.
One civilian was taken to the hospital for medical care, but no firefighters reported injuries. An excavator on the property at the time was marked as a total loss, firefighters added.
The cause hasn’t been released at this time.