JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say they’ve responded to a multi-vehicle crash with a reported entrapment on eastbound I-64 in James City County.

Police say the call came in at 7:05 a.m. and all lanes were blocked at mile marker 227 near Old Stage Road. A medevac helicopter was enroute to the scene.

VDOT was setting up a detour, but no other details are available at this time.