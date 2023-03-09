JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Repairs are expected to take months after an electrical malfunction damaged multiple pieces of electrical equipment inside the James City County Emergency Communications Center.

According to County Fire Chief Ryan Ashe, crews responded to the communications center around 8:40 a.m. on February 22 regarding reports of smoke.

It was then revealed that multiple pieces of electrical equipment were damaged by the malfunction.

Following standard operating procedures, 911 calls were immediately transferred to the York-Poquoson-Williamsburg 911 Center without any missed calls for service.

James City County Dispatchers will continue to provide service from the York-Poquoson-Williamsburg 911 Center.

Officials have not determined a date for the repairs to be finished, however, they say it should take “several months.”