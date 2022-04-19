JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A driver was medevaced after being entrapped in a crash Tuesday morning on eastbound I-64 near Croaker in James City County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. and eastbound I-64 was closed for about three hours before reopening. A detour was set up at mile marker 227 at Old Stage Road.

Police say the driver of the “commercial motor vehicle” was the only person involved. Fire and rescue units worked to remove the driver for medevac.

(Photo courtesy: Virginia State Police)

The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.