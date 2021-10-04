Driver facing charges after tractor-trailer jackknifes across roadway, blocks all WB lanes on I-64 in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing charges after the vehicle jackknifed across the roadway and block all westbound lanes on I-64 in James City County early Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Anaya of Virginia State Police, the two-vehicle crash occurred just before 3 a.m. Monday on I-634 at the 225 mile marker.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the crash occurred between a dump truck and the tractor-trailer both traveling on the westbound lanes.

State Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer “took his eyes off the roadway” and came upon the dump truck.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, identified as 62-year-old Wayne R. Norwood, attempted to avoid striking the dump truck by swerving off the roadway, but still made contact with the rear of the other vehicle.

The collision caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife across the roadway and blocked all westbound lanes.

Around 5:45 a.m., roadways were cleared.

State Police say Norwood refused medical treatment at the scene. The driver of the dump truck sustained non life-threatening injuries was taken to a local hospital.

Norwood has been charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain proper control of a vehicle.

