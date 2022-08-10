JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A male driver died in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 64 in James City County.

Virginia State Police say they were dispatched around 7:16 a.m. to the crash on westbound I-64 at the 225. mile marker near the James City County/New Kent line.

The driver was found dead after his 2012 Honda Accord ran off the road and went up the embankment into the treeline.

Police were still trying to notify the victim’s family Wednesday morning before releasing his identity.

The crash is still under investigation.