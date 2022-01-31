Crews respond to house fire on Raintree Way in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a house fire in James City County Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, members of the James City County Fire Department responded to the house just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Raintree Way in the Raintree Villas subdivision.

When they got to the scene, crews found second floor of the two-story home on fire. Officials say the fire was quickly contained however the house sustained smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

10 On Your Side is still learning regarding possible injuries or displacement reported.

Raintree Way house fire, Jan. 31, 2022 (Courtesy – JCCFD)

Raintree Way house fire, Jan. 31, 2022 (Courtesy – JCCFD)

Raintree Way house fire, Jan. 31, 2022 (Courtesy – JCCFD)