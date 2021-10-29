28-year-old man dies in early morning crash on I-64 in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One man has died from the injuries he sustained in an early morning crash on I-64 in James City County.
Virginia State Police say the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, near mile marker 229 in the eastbound lanes of I-64. Investigators determined that 28-year-old Brandon Pearson was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his 2017 Nissan Rogue.
He then ran off the road and struck a tree.
Pearson was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, however, he died on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.