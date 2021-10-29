28-year-old man dies in early morning crash on I-64 in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One man has died from the injuries he sustained in an early morning crash on I-64 in James City County.

Virginia State Police say the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, near mile marker 229 in the eastbound lanes of I-64. Investigators determined that 28-year-old Brandon Pearson was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his 2017 Nissan Rogue.

He then ran off the road and struck a tree.

Pearson was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, however, he died on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.